Precision Drilling says 2019 debt repayments totaled $205M

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) +1.3% pre-market after providing updates on debt repayment, stock buybacks, liquidity and planned 2020 capital spending.

Following additional open market repurchases and redemptions of its senior notes in Q4, PDS says FY 2019 debt repayments totaled $205M, exceeding its recently raised 2019 target of $200M, and the company reaffirms its 2020 targeted debt reduction range of $100M-$150M.

PDS says it has paid down $412M in debt since the start of 2018, exceeding the low end of its four-year debt reduction target range of $400M-$600M, in slightly more than two years.

The company plans to continue reducing debt levels to reach its targeted leverage ratio of below 2x net debt to adjusted EBITDA.

PDS also increases its 2020 capex plan to $85M-$105M from its prior outlook of $60M-$80M, citing a change in certain costs that previously were classified as operating expenses that now will be classified as maintenance capital.