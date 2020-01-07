APA, ADXS among premarket gainers

Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) +141% on new patents.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) +48% as APL-2 successful in PNH study.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) +33% on FDA clearance of IND for ADXS-504 for treatment of prostate cancer.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) +23% on agreement with Eagle Pharmaceuticals to advance innovative Oral SM-88 for the treatment of patients with cancer.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) +20% on update on Its TTI-621 and TTI-622 CD47 Programs.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) +17% on positive RTU glucagon data in exercise setting.

Apache (NYSE:APA) +17% on significant oil discovery.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) +16% on potential of CRV431 in NASH.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding (NASDAQ:TNXP) +14% .

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEMKT:CANF) +13% as data from the phase II liver cancer study with Namodenoson will be presented at the ISCORT Conference by Dr. Stemmer.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) +9% as U.S. EPA approval of Regalia and Stargus for Hemp.

Camber Energy (NYSEMKT:CEI) +9% .

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) +8% .