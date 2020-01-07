Can-Fite up 11% premarket ahead namodenoson data presentation

Nano cap Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEMKT:CANF) is up 11% premarket on increased volume on the heels of its announcement that the principal investigator of a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating namodenoson (CF102) for the second-line treatment of liver cancer with cirrhosis will present safety and efficacy data tomorrow, January 8, at the Israeli Society of Clinical Oncology and Radiotherapy annual conference.

Although the study failed to achieve the primary endpoint of overall survival, there was a positive effect in a subpopulation of patients with Child Pugh B7 (moderately severe liver disease).