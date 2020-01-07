T-Mobile adds 1.9M net customers for Q4

T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) has reported a preliminary 1.9M total net subscriber additions for Q4, putting it at 7M net adds for the year.

That marks six straight years of 5M net adds or more overall, to land at 86M customers at year-end.

Of the Q4 adds, 1.3M were branded postpaid, and 1M were branded postpaid phone net adds. Branded postpaid phone churn was 1.01% (up 2 basis points Y/Y).

Prepaid net adds were 77,000, and churn was 3.97% (down 2 basis points Y/Y).

For the 2019 numbers, 4.5M of the 7M were branded postpaid net adds, and 3.1M were branded postpaid phone net adds. There were 339,000 branded prepaid adds.

Full financial results for Q4 and 2019 are due in February.