Geely Automobile seen as long-time auto winner

Nomura Instinet reaffirms a Buy rating on Hong Kong-traded Geely Automobile (OTCPK:GELYF, OTCPK:GELYY).

"We lift FY20F/21F EPS by 13% each to reflect 2% higher sales volume assumptions (mainly from Lynk) and 1pp rise in GP margins as sales continue to recover with an improving product mix. While our new 2020F sales volume of 1.48mn units (9% y-y) is higher than Geely's own preliminary guidance of 1.41mn (4% y-y), management acknowledged that its target is "conservative." As such, we see strong potential for Geely to beat its own guidance. Our new EPS growth forecasts imply 18% h-h sequential growth in 2H19F and further acceleration to 24% y-y in 2020F," writes analyst Benjamin Lo.

Beyond the one-year view on Geely, Nomura sees the Chinese automaker as a long-term winner in the auto industry.