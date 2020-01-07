Dominion taps Siemens Gamesa as turbine supplier for big wind project

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) says it selected Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCPK:GCTAF) as the preferred turbine supplier for planned wind power project offshore Virginia, which will be the largest U.S. offshore wind power project.

Siemens Gamesa will supply the latest state-of-the-art turbines from its Offshore Direct Drive platform, with the final turbine numbers to be determined during a later phase of the early development period.

The project will be located in 112,800 acres off the coast of Virginia Beach and produce enough zero-carbon electricity to power 650K Virginia homes at rated wind speed.