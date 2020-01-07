Stocks edge lower amid U.S.-Iran sabre rattling

Jan. 07, 2020 9:50 AM ETBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor34 Comments
  • The stock market is off to a slightly lower start, as investors continue to monitor the nasty rhetoric flowing out of Iran's anger at the U.S. but without significant actions so far; S&P 500 and Dow both -0.4%, Nasdaq -0.3%.
  • European markets are mostly higher, with Germany's DAX +0.6% and France's CAC +0.1% while U.K.'s FTSE trades flat; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +1.6% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.7%.
  • In U.S. corporate news, Microchip (+3.5%) raises Q3 revenue guidance, and Apache (+18.3%) announced a significant oil discovery offshore Suriname.
  • All 11 S&P industry sectors open in the red, led by real estate (-0.7%) and health care (-0.6%), while the information technology sector (-0.1%) holds steady as the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index opens +0.8%.
  • U.S. Treasury prices are little changed, with both the two-year and 10-year yields flat at 1.54% and 1.81%, respectively; U.S. Dollar Index +0.3% to 96.98.
  • WTI February crude oil -0.8% to $62.75/bbl.
  • Still ahead: factory orders, ISM non-manufacturing index
