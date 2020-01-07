Constellation Brands Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.84 (-22.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.95B (-1.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, STZ has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.