Lennar Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Jan. 07, 2020 5:30 PM ETLennar Corporation (LEN)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Lennar (NYSE:LEN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.90 (-3.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.59B (+2.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LEN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
