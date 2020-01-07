Trillium up 17% on encouraging TTI-621 data

  • Nano cap Trillium (TRIL +16.7%) is up on double normal volume in early trade on the heels of its update on TTI-621 and TTI-622.
  • TTI-621: Interim data from a Phase 1 trial in heavily pretreated lymphoma patients showed response rates of 18 - 29% (monotherapy), including complete response rates of 2 - 14%. Considering the favorable safety profile, higher dosing is currently being assessed.
  • TTI-622: Dosing has been completed in the fourth dose-escalation cohort in a Phase 1 study. No dose-limiting toxicities or drug-related serious adverse events have been observed. Enrollment in the fifth cohort, the highest dose of 4.0 mg/kg, is underway.
  • The company expects to provide another update on both trials by mid-year.
