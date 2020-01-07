Raymond James sees 'challenging' landscape for Marriott

Marriott International (MAR -0.6% ) dips after Raymond James moves to a Market Perform rating after having the hotel stock set at Outperform.

"Following a strong performance in 2019, MAR shares are trading at the upper bounds of the 5 and 10-year historical ranges despite what appears to be a more challenging fundamental landscape. With 4Q19 earnings season looming, we remind investors that MAR shares have not reacted particularly well to quarterly earnings reports in the past couple of years," writes analyst William Crow.

The average sell-side rating on Marriott is Neutral.