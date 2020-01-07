MSC Industrial Direct Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.17 (-12.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $820.84M (-1.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MSM has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.