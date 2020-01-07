Micron, Western Digital gain as Cowen turns bullish

Cowen analyst Karl Ackerman upgrades Micron (NASDAQ:MU) and Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) from Market Perform to Outperform. MU and WDC have Bullish average Sell Side ratings.

The analyst thinks DRAM fundamentals may improve sooner than expected, supporting Micron's improved cost position relative to its peers.

For WDC, Ackerman sees an opportunity for a beat-and-raise, citing improved NAND pricing, Enterprise SSD market gains, and improving HDD margins.

Cowen raises its Micron target from $50 to $70 and WDC from $45 to $88.