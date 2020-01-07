Bed Bath & Beyond Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Jan. 07, 2020 5:35 PM ETBed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)BBBYBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 (-83.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.86B (-5.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BBBY has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.
