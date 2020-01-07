Bed Bath & Beyond Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

  • Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 (-83.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.86B (-5.6% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, BBBY has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.
  • Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Sell Bed Bath & Beyond Into Earnings
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.