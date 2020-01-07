Helen of Troy Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.49 (+3.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $446.17M (+3.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, HELE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.