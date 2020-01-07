JPMorgan lifts estimates on Netflix

JPMorgan does a reset on Netflix (NFLX -0.9% ) to adjust for the company's new reporting structure.

On sales growth: "Our 4Q revenue estimate increases 1% to $5,493M (vs. $5,442M guide)."

On subscriber growth: "Our net adds estimate is unchanged at 7.70M global paid streaming subs (vs. 7.60M guide), driven by UCAN net adds of 786k (612k US, 175k Canada), EMEA net adds of 3.47M (with potential upside), LatAm net adds of 1.75M, and APAC net adds of 1.70M."

On profit: "Our 4Q operating profit estimate increases 2% to $495M (vs. $475M guide)—both largely due to FX. Our 4Q EPS decreases to $0.31 as NFLX raised ~$2.2B of debt intra-quarter, and we expect the company’s euro-denominated debt to result in a ~($127M) headwind to net income."

Perhaps most importantly, JP expects Q1 global subscriber growth of 9.25M (net).

The firm keeps an Overweight rating on NFLX and price target of $425 vs. the average sell-side PT of $359.89.