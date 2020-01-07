Exxon's Fos refinery blocked by striking workers

Exxon Mobil (XOM -1.2% ) says its Fos oil refinery in France is blocked by striking union workers but its Port Jerome refinery is operating normally.

XOM's 140K bbl/day Fos-sur-Mer and 240K bbl/day Port Jerome refineries - which account for 10% and 20% of French refinery production, respectively - had seen little effect from the strike movement in France.

France's government and unions appear to remain far apart after talks resumed today over proposed pension reforms.

The government is playing down the impact of refinery disruptions, saying France has fuel stocks to last more than three months and that more than 98% of the country's 11K gas stations are completely unaffected.