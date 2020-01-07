Burford Capital says lawsuit withdrawn; Muddy Waters undaunted

Burford Capital (OTC:BRFRF) rises 2.4% in London trading after the company said U.S. securities class action against the filed against the firm has been withdrawn and dismissed.

Earlier, Burford had risen as much as 13.9% on U.K.'s AIM exchange.

The company also said it's ready to start the formal process of seeking a U.S. listing and is eligible to list as a "foreign private issuer", which allows it to continue to report its accounts under International Financial Reporting Standards and not move to U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principals.

Also, Burford hires Korn Ferry to lead a search for two new independent board directors; the company plans to nominate Christopher Bogart, Burford's CEO, to join the board.

Muddy Waters' Carson Block isn't appeased. "None of what they have said today counters the fact that Burford Capital manipulates its performance metrics and abuses the latitude afforded it under fair value accounting," he said in an emailed statement.

"We would also caution anyone against interpreting the litigation dismissal as affirmation that there is no misleading conduct or wrong-doing at the company," Block said. "It is nothing more than the reality of the U.S. being overly litigous."

Related ticker: OTC:BRFRY