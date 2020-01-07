Wolfe Research wary on railroad stocks into earnings

Wolfe Research says Q4 EPS estimates are in line with consensus for Canadian Pacific (CP +1.6% ) and Kansas City Southern (KSU +1% ), but below consensus for Canadian National Railway (CNI +0.1% ), CSX (CSX +1.2% ) and Norfolk Southern (NSC +0.5% ).

"We're not making big changes to our C20 estimates as we’re already assuming negative volumes for each of the U.S. rails. Our updated C20 EPS estimates are above Cons. for KSU, in line for CP, and below Cons. for everyone else," advises the firm.