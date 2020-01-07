Chevron CEO Wirth sees little more oil price gain from U.S.-Iran tensions

Chevron (CVX -1.8% ) Chairman and CEO Michael Wirth tells CNBC he does not expect significantly higher oil prices from escalating Iran-U.S. tensions and is not surprised that oil prices did not spike higher following recent events.

"Fundamentally, supply and demand remain where they were before these incidents," Wirth told Squawk on the Street from the Goldman Sachs energy conference in Miami. "We've been in a well supplied market for some period of time here, and that's generally what the view continues to be at this point."

CVX pulled some employees out of northern Iraq yesterday as a precaution, but the company's facilities in the area are in the early phases of development and not yet producing.

Wirth noted that following September's drone attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities, which took 5.7M barrels of oil offline, oil prices initially spiked before returning to pre-attack levels within weeks.

The CEO also said CVX adds $450M/year in cash flow for every $1.00/bbl increase in the price of oil, but the company would "probably not" increase its capital spending plan even if prices stay higher for longer.