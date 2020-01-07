MMA Capital says Hunt made $53.6M note prepayment

MMA Capital Holdings (MMAC +0.4% ) reports the repayment of financing which the company provided to affiliates of Hunt Investment Management, its external manager, on Jan. 8, 2018, in connection with the sale of various businesses and assets.

On Jan. 3, 2020, Hunt made a $53.6M prepayment of principal and interest on the MTA note, and, as a result, the MTA note was terminated.

"The repayment creates financial flexibility for the company as we manage our capital requirements and seek to maximize shareholder value," MMA Capital CEO Michael Falcone said.

