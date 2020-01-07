Nomura sees Macau sector avoiding a negative month

Nomura Instinet expects Macau GGR to be flat in January in a development that would mark a significant sequential improvement. The flat GGR prediction is also ahead of the -1.5% consensus projection for the month.

Analyst Harry Curtis notes that an earlier start to the Chinese New Year holiday this year (January 25 vs. February 5 a year ago) will pull some revenue forward.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY). MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO), Studio City International (NYSE:MSC).

