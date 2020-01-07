BHP sees India coal growth offsetting China demand 'plateau'

BHP (BHP) says the long-term trajectory of India's emerging economy and the acceleration of its steelmaking production could help offset flattening demand from China forecast over the coming decade.

"A lot of other markets are big but mature. India is big but it's barely got started," says BHP VP of market analysis Huw McKay.

The Australian government said last month in its resources report that India is expected to become the "key source" of import growth for metallurgical coal, "offsetting a gradual easing in demand from China," and BHP says Indian steelmaking is on course to grow 7%/year over the 2020s.

McKay says BHP's modeling has found China - which accounts for about half of global steel demand - is now in a "plateau" phase, while demand in other top steel markets Japan and South Korea also is subdued.

Separately, BHP says CEO Andrew Mackenzie retired from his executive roles at the company on Dec. 31, earlier than previously anticipated.