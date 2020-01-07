Sony shocks at CES with electric car concept

Sony (NYSE:SNE) unveiled a prototype of an electric car concept at CES yesterday in what's been called one of the big shockers of the tech event in Las Vegas.

It appears that Magna Steyr (NYSE:MGA) built the attractive-looking prototype, while Sony listed Benteler, Blackberry, Bosch, Continental, Elektrobit, Genetex, Nvidia, Qualcomm and ZF Friedrichshafen as partners.

Sony says the concept vehicle has 33 sensors including CMOS image sensors and ToF sensors are embedded within the vehicle, in order to "detect and recognize people and objects inside and outside the car, and provide highly advanced driving support."

The buzz from CES is that Sony's EV surprise may be a form of outreach to automakers looking to perfect self-driving technology that the Japanese company could be a smart partner and still knows a thing or two about industrial design.

Interested parties?: Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Ford (NYSE:F), General Motors (NYSE:GM), Toyota (NYSE:TM), Honda (NYSE:HMC), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY), Nio (NYSE:NIO).

Sony's VISION-S video (YouTube)

#CES20