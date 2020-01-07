Pimco sees threats to private credit, risky debt if economy slows

Private credit, leveraged lending, and high-yield debt will be vulnerable if the U.S. economy slows further instead of picking up during the year as Pimco expects, the investment firm said in its 2020 outlook.

These riskier types of debt are concentrated in businesses that are "highly cyclical and have riskier credit profiles," Pimco said.

"With speculative grade lending currently around 35% of GDP, stress across these sectors would be more than enough to contribute to a recession," according to the outlook.

Pimco sees housing as an area of strength in the U.S. economy this year and next. Its mortgage team expects U.S. home prices to increase by ~6% cumulatively over the next two years

As a result the firm likes U.S. agency mortgage-backed securities for their "attractive valuation, reasonable carry, and an attractive liquidity profile in comparison with other spread assets."

Sees non-agency mortgages offering "relatively attractive valuation along with a more defensive source of credit and carry and better market technicals than generic corporate credit exposure."

That's just a few excerpts from the outlook, see Pimco's full commentary here.

