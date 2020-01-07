O-I Glass wins bullish call from Baird on asbestos liability news

O-I Glass (OI +0.5% ) extends yesterday's gains after Baird upgrades shares to Outperform from Neutral with a $17 price target, raised from $10, saying finality in the company's asbestos liability may end the stock's "massive underperformance over the past 20 years."

OI's wholly-owned subsidiary Paddock Enterprises yesterday filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy under the weight of thousands of asbestos injury claims.

Notable Calls says the upgrade is a "big call" following yesterday's news, as Baird has been bearish on OI for six years.

OI's average Sell Side Rating is Neutral, while both its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are Bearish.