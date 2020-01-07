Samsung Galaxy Home Mini coming soon

Samsung (OTC:SSNNF,OTC:SSNLF) says its Galaxy Home Mini will launch early this year.

The full-size, Bixby-powered Galaxy Home was announced in August 2018 and has hit several release delays, most recently in Q3 last year.

Bloomberg sources say Samsung might decide not to sell the Galaxy Home at all, instead shifting its focus to the smaller and more budget-friendly Mini.

If the Galaxy Home Mini does release on schedule, it will come late to a smart speaker market saturated by leaders Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Google (GOOG,GOOGL).

Samsung's other CES 2020 reveals include the experimental spherical robot Ballie, a demo pair of AR glasses that the company says would take two to three years to get to market, and MicroLED TVs.

#CES20