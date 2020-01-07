TiVo adds 23 channels to TiVo Plus streaming network

TiVo (TIVO +0.9% ) has added more partners to nearly double participation in its TiVo Plus video network.

The company is introducing 23 new channels to join the current lineup of 26 free streaming channels.

A News category makes its debut with content from USA Today, Cheddar and Newsy. It's also expanding Sports with Sportswire and MMA Junkie; Lifestyle, with new channels from partners including Condé Nast, Tastemade, Latido Music, Mobcrush and Revry; and Comedy, with Funny or Die and The Chive.

It's also expanding the Kids, Movies and TV categories.

The new channels will be added in coming weeks.