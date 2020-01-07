Samarco rebuffs creditors on resumption of debt talks - Bloomberg

The Samarco iron ore venture between Vale (VALE) and BHP (BHP) has rejected creditors' formal request to resume talks to restructure its defaulted debt, signaling heightened risks for bond holders, Bloomberg reports.

The Brazilian JV has yet to firm up its business plan, without which it says it will be at a disadvantage if it resumes talks that have been on hold for nearly a year on its $2.9B in defaulted debt, according to the report.

Samarco has said it will restart iron ore mining in this year's H2 after securing all the permits required by authorities; its operations have been halted since a deadly 2015 waste dam collapse, curtailing the company's ability to meet its obligations to creditors.