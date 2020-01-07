Wedbush sees fair premium on Lululemon

Wedbush expects a lift in guidance from Lululemon (LULU -0.5% ) next week ahead of meetings at the ICR Conference in Florida.

Analyst Jen Redding says insights from Wedbush Big Data forecast gross margin and revenue running above street estimates amid tight inventories.

Redding lifts her Q4 EPS estimate on Neutral-rated LULU to $2.16 from $2.14 and $2.15 consensus. The price target goes to $235 from $225.

"We see shares trading at an implied 17% premium to 5- year historical P/E of 35.7x based on Wedbush estimates (versus a 15% premium on consensus estimates) as fair in the current environment, given continued solid performance in a challenging macro environment, owing to strong demand trends and customer loyalty, advanced data analytics and execution, and diversification in the supply chain culminating in a meaningful edge for the foreseeable future," advises Redding.

Lululemon carved out a new all-time high of $236.85 earlier in today's session.