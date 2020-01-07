Sapiens acquires sum.cumo for ~€28.4M

Sapiens International (SPNS +6.7% ) announced the acquisition of sum.cumo, a German-based insurtech, for total consideration of ~€28.4M (€24.4M in cash and €4M in Sapiens shares).

sum.cumo, is a German-based technology provider that offers disruptive, digital, innovative and consumer-centric solutions mainly to the insurance sector. sum.cumo is expected to reach 2019 non-GAAP revenues of €15M and low single-digit profitability.

This acquisition will enable Sapiens to expand its footprint by offering Sapiens' complete product and services portfolio in the DACH region, alongside sum.cumo's offerings.

The acquisition will be accretive to profit starting from 2H20. The closing is expected for mid-Q1, 2020.