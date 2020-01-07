Jefferies upgrades State Street on EM exposure

State Street (NYSE:STT) rises 1.1% after Jefferies analyst Ken Usdin upgrades the stock to Buy from Hold as he sees the bank's higher exposure to emerging market equities boosting servicing fees.

Notes EM's higher fee capture rate.

Estimates Q4 EPS at $1.75 vs. $1.67 consensus.

"Balance sheet growth, cost control, and the preferreds/buybacks mix could all improve in the out-year relative to our new estimates," Usdin writes.

Trust banks, overall "enter '20 with the best backdrop in some time," he said.

In Q4 2019, strong equity markets and a less negative net interest income outlook outweighed slower activity, he added.

Potential for capital reform and focus on cost controls should support EPS.

Usdin boosts State Street price target to $92 from $68; Northern Trust (NTRS +0.7% ) to $109 from $97; and Bank of New York Mellon (BK +0.7% ) to $54 from $44.

Maintains Hold ratings on NTRS and BK.

Quant rating on State Street is Very Bullish; Sell-Side average rating is Bullish (8 Very Bullish, 5 Bullish, 8 Neutral, 1 Very Bearish).