Amicus completes enrollment in late-stage study of AT-GAA in Pompe disease

Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD -0.5% ) announces that it completed enrollment last quarter in its Phase 3 clinical trial, PROPEL, evaluating chaperone replacement therapy AT-GAA in patients with an inherited metabolic disorder called Pompe disease, characterized by the buildup of glycogen in cells leading to organ dysfunction. AT-GAA has Breakthrough Therapy status for the indication.

The primary endpoint is change from baseline in six-minute walk test distance at month 12.

The company plans to apply for and initiate a rolling U.S. marketing application later this year with the expectation that it will complete the filing in H1 2021.