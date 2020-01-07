Nomura sees T-Mobile upside regardless of merger fate

Nomura Instinet has upgraded T-Mobile (TMUS +0.6% ) to Buy, a refreshing take after recent analyst notes expecting the company's merger with Sprint to be blocked in court.

Nomura sees upside regardless of whether the deal goes through, however.

"The deal is more likely to break," the firm's Jeffrey Kvaal writes. But shareholders win either way, he says: Either there are significant synergies at stake or “a broken deal could remove a sizeable multiple impediment and restore T-Mobile’s modest premium."

He's raised his price target to $96 from $88, implying 21% upside.

Sell-side analysts are Bullish overall, while Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral. T-Mobile has a Quant Rating of Bullish.