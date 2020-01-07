Intel announces discrete GPU, Tiger Lake processors

Intel (INTC -1.3% ) officially announces its first discrete GPU, codenamed DG1. The company didn't provide a load of details, but DG1 is based on the Xe architecture that powers the integrated graphics on the newly announced 10nm Tiger Lake chips.

The first Tiger Lake chips are expected to arrive at OEMs this summer and ship later this year.

Intel's other CES announcements include the small modular PC Ghost Canyon NUC, a 17-inch foldable tablet with Tiger Lake, and a deeper partnership with Google (GOOG +0.2% )(GOOGL) to develop chips and specifications for Chromebooks built on the Project Athena framework.

See a transcript of Intel's full CES presentation here.

