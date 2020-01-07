Synthetic Bio up 9% on advancement of co-lead candidate

Thinly traded nano cap Synthetic Biologics (SYN +8.7% ) is up a 17x surge in volume in reaction to its update on co-lead candidate SYN-004 (ribaxamase).

Based on FDA feedback, a single-center three-arm Phase 1b/2a clinical trial, expected to start this quarter, will assess SYN-004 in up to 36 adults patients undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT) who have received intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in response to fever. The primary objectives are safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics.

The study will be conducted at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

SYN-004 is an oral enzyme tablet that is co-administered with the antibiotics. By degrading beta-lactams, it helps maintain the normal balance of the gut microbiome and prevents unwanted effects such as diarrhea and Clostridium difficile infection.