EverQuote slides after short call on Value Investors Club

EverQuote (EVER -1.5% ) falls as much as 10% after an anonymous post at Value Investors Club put forth a short thesis describing the firm as a "bad click-bait business."

via Bloomberg.

Sees revenue growth as "overstated" as website traffic is decreasing though it's experiencing a one-time step up from externally sourced traffic, according to the post.

The company didn't immediately respond to Bloomberg's request for comment.

Short interest in EverQuote is 32% of float vs. a low of 6% in May, according to S3 Partners.

EverQuote has risen 127% in the past six months vs. S&P 500's +8.6% rise during the same period.

Quant rating is Very Bullish; Sell-Side average rating is also Very Bullish (4 Very Bullish, 4 Bullish).