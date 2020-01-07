Carnival preps for new 2020 cruises

Carnival (CCL +0.2% ) announces that it will launch four new cruise ships this year spread across the Iona for P&O Cruises UK, Enchanted Princess for Princess Cruises, Mardi Gras for Carnival Cruise Line, and Costa Firenze cruise lines.

Carnival to plans to introduce 16 new ships to its fleet by 2025.

P&O Cruises' Iona and Carnival Cruise Line's Mardi Gras will be the third and fourth of Carnival's 11 total next-generation cruise ships joining the fleet through 2025 that can be powered by liquefied natural gas.

Source: Press Release