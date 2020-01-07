China Finance Online falls 12% in wake of ADS ratio change

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) sinks 12% soon after the company changed its American Depositary Share ratio to 1 ADS representing 50 ordinary shares vs. the previous ratio of 1 ADS representing five ordinary shares.

On Jan. 6, JRJC's share price jumped to $7.54 from 84 cents, reflecting the change.

China Finance Online expects the ADS ratio change will help it maintain compliance with the continued listing requirements of Nasdaq.

On Aug. 1, 2019, as previously announced, the company received a non-compliance letter from Nasdaq regarding its ADS trading price.