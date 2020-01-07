Copper dropped at Codelco, BHP's Escondida in November

Copper production fell at Chile's state miner Codelco and BHP's (NYSE:BHP) Escondida mine in November, a turbulent month of riots and mass protests in the country, state copper agency Cochilco reports.

Production at Codelco plunged 11% from the same month in the previous year to 155.2K metric tons, while output from Escondida - the world's largest copper mine - slipped 1.5% to 103.2K mt.

However, output at the Collahuasi copper mine, a joint venture between Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY) and Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY), jumped 9.7% to 56.7K mt.

Analysts say the varying results from Chile's top mines reflect a range of factors affecting the volatile sector, from the recent social unrest to small-scale labor disruptions and internal upgrades at individual mines.

