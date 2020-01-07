Beyond Meat rallies after Impossible Foods highlights innovation

Impossible Foods (IMPSBL) says it's improving its speed to market with new meatless products.

"Not only is the pace of new product development getting faster, but we’re getting better at getting better. The whole innovation cycle is accelerating," CEO Pat Brown tells CNBC.

Brown says the company's doubling of its R&D team in the last year has helped speed up the innovation cycle. He also notes the company is working on product alternatives for terrestrial animals, fish and shrimp.