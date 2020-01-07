Dominion must pay more to South Carolina solar providers, PSC says

South Carolina regulators recently voted to raise the rate Dominion Energy (D -0.2% ) must pay to independent solar providers in the service territory, Utility Dive reports.

The Public Service Commission vote reversed a November decision that would have required Dominion to pay solar providers $21.43/MWh over 10-year contracts; instead, it will pay $27.51-$32.52/MWh, depending on the season and peak level of demand, and the commission is considering longer contract lengths.

Dominion says the decision will raise customers' electric bills, while environmental and solar groups say the original ruling would have harmed South Carolina's solar industry and that the reversal is a step in the right direction.