Dividend net increases rose 44% in Q4 as cuts shrank

Dividend net increases for U.S. domestic common stocks jumped 44% to $10.6B during Q4 2019 vs. $7.4B in Q4 2018, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.

The net figure subtracts dividend cuts from the dividend increases number.

Aggregate increases for the quarter of $11.97B, rose 1% Y/Y, while aggregate dividend cuts of $1.35B shrank by 70% from $4.48B in Q4 2018, which included General Electric's $3.82B dividend reduction.

Total S&P 500 quarterly dividend payments rose 5.5% to a record $126.4B from Q4 2018's $119.8B.

"U.S. dividends continued upward in Q4 2019 even as the rate of growth slowed from the prior year when companies cited their tax savings in their statements," said Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Dividends could return to double-digit growth rate in 2020 if there's no major event or Washington policy change during the year, he added.

For Q4 2019, 686 dividend increases were reported 787 iin the year-ago quarter, a 13% decline; 74 issues decreased dividends vs. 77 in Q4 2018, a 3.0% decrease.

Yields across market-cap categories narrowed from Q3 2019 — large-cap yield fell to 1.86% vs. 1.98% in the previous quarter, mid-caps to 1.68% vs. 1.72%, and small-caps to 1.56% vs. 1.58%.