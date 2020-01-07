Talos Energy estimates 60-40 Zama split with Pemex

Talos Energy (TALO -0.4% ) says reservoir consulting firm Netherland Sewell & Associates completed an independent evaluation projecting the oil reserves of the company's Zama deepwater oil discovery on the high end of initial oil reserves estimates.

Talos says the study's best estimate of the 2C gross recoverable resource totals ~670M boe, near the high end of the company's previously guided range, and estimates 60% of Zama's total resources are located on its Block 7 while 40% runs into Pemex's tract.

Talos seeks to build two fixed production platforms that would produce a combined 150K bbl/day of oil, targeting the completion of construction and first oil production in 2023.

But the company soon needs to complete its negotiations with Pemex and Mexico's government and maintain control in order to meet those targets, Talos CEO Tim Duncan says.