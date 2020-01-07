FDA OKs new surgical approach for Abbott heart pump

Abbott (ABT -0.2% ) announces that the FDA has signed off on an alternative, less-invasive, surgical technique for its HeartMate 3 Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) that will allow more advanced heart failure patients to avoid open heart surgery, the traditional way to implant an LVAD.

The procedure, called lateral thoracotomy, enables the placement of the device via an incision between the patient's ribs to access the heart.

The FDA approved HeartMate 3 in August 2017 for short-term hemodynamic support in advanced heart failure patients. In October 2018, the agency approved it as a destination therapy (permanent use) in patients who are not eligible for transplant.