BMO Capital bearish on REITS

BMO Capital downgrades AvalonBay Communities (AVB -1.7% ) to market perform with an unchanged PT of $220, as the stock generated 24% total return in 2019.

BMO Capital analyst John Kim downgrades CareTrust REIT (CTRE -2.2% ) to market perform and set PT of $22 as CTRE earnings growth is expected to slow to 3% down from 9% previously.

As 25% of annualized rent expires through 2021 and with few are expected to move out, EPS growth might take a hit, cites BMO Capital analyst John Kim downgrading Franklin Street Properties (FSP -5% ) to underperform with an unchange PT of $8. Baird downgraded Franklin Street Properties to outperform from neutral yesterday.

BMO Capital analyst Jeremy Metz downgraded Brixmor Property Group (BRX -1.5% ), CubeSmart (CUBE -1.4% ), Macerich (MAC -1.4% ) to underperform and set PT of $19, $30 and $24 respectively.