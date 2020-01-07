Goldman to break out Q4 results by four new segments

Starting with Q4 results, Goldman Sachs (GS +0.9% ) will categorize results around four segments — Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management — classifications that will make results more comparable with its peers.

The four previous business segments were Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management.

The changes are meant to bring more transparency to a firm that's traditionally been more secretive than rivals JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America.

Goldman hopes that the improved disclosure will help boost its shares, which have lagged the growth of JPM and BAC in the past five years.

Also in an effort to be more open with investors, Goldman will hold its first Investor Day on Jan. 29