Uber rolls out PIN system

Uber (UBER +2.9% ) is rolling out its PIN system to users in the U.S. and Canada with full availability by the end of the week.

Riders can choose to enable the system for all rides or those taken between 9 pm and 6 am.

Uber will send users a four-digit PIN right before the driver arrives. The passenger verbally provides the PIN, which the driver enters into the system to officially begin the ride.