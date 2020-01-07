BofA sees upside after Twitter earnings

BofA reiterated its Buy rating on Twitter (TWTR +2.8% ) with a note highlighting its stance that the social-media stock is among its top SMID-cap picks for the coming year.

Shares will do better once the company gets past Q4 earnings early next month, analyst Justin Post says: It faces a "difficult setup" going into the report, and the consensus may not have enough expense growth built in.

Consensus expectations are for a report of $0.27 in EPS on revenues of $996M.

But the company should benefit from the new Promoted Trend Spotlight ads, and could draft in a "secular tailwind" off linear TV time shifting online, he says.

Sell-side analysts are Neutral overall, while Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish. The stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.