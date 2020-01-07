Wolfe Research sees bright spots in trucking

Wolfe Research says it's more positive on transports into 2020, noting the sector hasn't underperformed for 3 straight years since the late 1990s and volume comparables get much easier starting in the middle part of this month.

The firm lasers in on two trucking stocks, upgrading Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX +1.9% ) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW +2.1% ) to Outperform from Peer Perform.

"Earnings for these 2 TLs were among the hardest hit the past year and thus have the most risk-adjusted upside potential to an inflection in the cycle," writes analyst Scott Group.